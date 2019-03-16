TUI AG (TUI) Receives GBX 1,455 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,455 ($19.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of TUI to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

LON TUI opened at GBX 813.60 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 746.20 ($9.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,816 ($23.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.79.

In other news, insider Friedrich Joussen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 934 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £934,000 ($1,220,436.43).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

