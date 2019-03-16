Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

NYSE TPVG opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 million. Research analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sajal Srivastava purchased 7,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $73,364.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.