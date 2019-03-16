Trillium Therapeutics Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Trillium Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.31. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

