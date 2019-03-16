Trident Group (TRDT) Trading Down 27.3% This Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Trident Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $8,269.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00392460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.01724462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00002013 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.