Trey Byus Sells 8,970 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 8,970 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $140,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,774.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trey Byus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $303,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Trey Byus sold 60,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $937,200.00.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.94 million, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

