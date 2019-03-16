TransDigm Group (TDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $445.93

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $445.93 and last traded at $444.23, with a volume of 6495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $439.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.66. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total transaction of $7,150,089.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,023.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.36, for a total transaction of $1,088,059.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,274 shares of company stock worth $33,455,050. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,363,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 298,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/transdigm-group-tdg-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-445-93.html.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.