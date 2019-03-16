Traders Sell Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) on strength during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $89.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $475.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $386.04 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, AbbVie had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. AbbVie traded up $1.39 for the day and closed at $81.34Specifically, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,437. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

