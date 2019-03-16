Traders Sell Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on strength during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $75.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $149.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.73 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.44 for the day and closed at $81.49Specifically, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at $72,108,129.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,324 shares of company stock worth $56,162,582 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.
The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,166,688,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.
