Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Front Yard Residential (RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 14,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of 916% compared to the average daily volume of 1,386 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RESI shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,000. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,539,000 after buying an additional 127,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,539,000 after buying an additional 127,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,028,000 after buying an additional 324,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,210,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $7,025,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RESI stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 71.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

