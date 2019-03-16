Traders purchased shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $29.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.79 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $30.97

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 221.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,772 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/traders-buy-shares-of-franklin-libertyq-u-s-equity-etf-flql-on-weakness.html.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.