Traders Buy Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $106.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $49.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.95 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $110.27

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3754 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $642,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

