Tractor Supply (TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 25,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $99,527,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

