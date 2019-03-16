TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.72. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 45.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.05. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

