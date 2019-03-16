Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.01. 2,324,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,735. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $151.84.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
