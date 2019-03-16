Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) SVP Sells $12,429.84 in Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $12,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,544 shares in the company, valued at $270,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nitin Ajmera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Town Sports International alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Nitin Ajmera sold 723 shares of Town Sports International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $3,918.66.

On Thursday, December 13th, Nitin Ajmera sold 1,769 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $11,003.18.

Shares of CLUB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 193,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,644. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Town Sports International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Town Sports International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Town Sports International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Town Sports International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Town Sports International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/town-sports-international-holdings-inc-club-svp-sells-12429-84-in-stock.html.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.