Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) SVP Sells $12,429.84 in Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $12,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,544 shares in the company, valued at $270,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nitin Ajmera also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Nitin Ajmera sold 723 shares of Town Sports International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $3,918.66.
- On Thursday, December 13th, Nitin Ajmera sold 1,769 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $11,003.18.
Shares of CLUB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 193,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,644. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Town Sports International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Town Sports International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Town Sports International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Town Sports International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Town Sports International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.
About Town Sports International
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.
