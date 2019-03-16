Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 111 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,922,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,689. The stock has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.01%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

