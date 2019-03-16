Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,491 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in DowDuPont were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 217.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DWDP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,163,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

