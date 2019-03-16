Titus Wealth Management Invests $489,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 13,439,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,858,707. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

