Timothy Riitters Sells 5,210 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $103,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Riitters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 19th, Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $498,300.00.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,150. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 13.12%. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,514,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,404,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,149,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,534 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

