Timothy Riitters Sells 5,210 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $103,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy Riitters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 19th, Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $498,300.00.
Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,150. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $29.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,514,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,404,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,149,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,534 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.
