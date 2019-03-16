Shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) were up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 167,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 378,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $457.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/tidewater-midstream-infrastructure-twm-trading-up-3-1.html.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines. It also exports its products.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.