THK CO LTD/ADR (THKLY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

THKLY stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.85. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

