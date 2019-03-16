The Sage Group plc (SGE) Insider Steve Hare Acquires 4,468 Shares

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) insider Steve Hare acquired 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £30,159 ($39,408.08).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 685.20 ($8.95) on Friday. The Sage Group plc has a one year low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a one year high of GBX 699.60 ($9.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 605 ($7.91).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

