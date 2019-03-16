Textron (TXT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Textron’s geographically diverse network of aircraft, defense & intelligence, industrial and finance businesses negates any specific business risk. It has a strong presence in diverse areas including business jets and other general aviation aircraft, helicopter, aircraft enginesThe company continues to witness notable order inflows which should boost its revenue growth, going ahead. While Textron’s legacy products continue to expand their well-established footprint across the globe, the company has been innovating new products to capture more shares in the market place. A solid cash generation capability enables Textron to carry on with its cash deployment strategy. However, it is subject to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. Moreover, its shares underperformed the industry in the last year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXT. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. Textron has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $246,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $4,012,624.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,286,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,112 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 524,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 287,202 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 503,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

