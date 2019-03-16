Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.71.

TXRH traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,927. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.06 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $2,136,670.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 121,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,397.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

