Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,321 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in L Brands by 2,272.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 637,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610,714 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in L Brands by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on L Brands in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

LB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,301,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.36% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

