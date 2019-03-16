Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.13 Million Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (EGHT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of 8X8 worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,871,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after acquiring an additional 346,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 35.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,425,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,783,000 after buying an additional 1,950,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 35.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,783,000 after buying an additional 1,950,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 127.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,534,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,795,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 326,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 1,392,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,603. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $89.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.57 million.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

