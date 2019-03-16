Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in DSW Inc. (DSW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DSW were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in DSW by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DSW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,023,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,584,000 after buying an additional 253,234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DSW by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 534,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in DSW by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 685,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DSW by 1,384.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 209,329 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DSW. B. Riley lowered their price target on DSW from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut DSW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DSW from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Shares of NYSE:DSW traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 1,557,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,707. DSW Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. DSW had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DSW Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolee Lee sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $109,468.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $649,470.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

