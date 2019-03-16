Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

TBNK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 68,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,231. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

In related news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,218.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $204,264.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

