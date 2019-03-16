TenX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $380,559.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00006697 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Kyber Network and Cryptopia. TenX has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and $380,559.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00393212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.01687807 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00232362 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004911 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,347,861 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, BitBay, BigONE, Kyber Network, OKEx, Neraex, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Cobinhood, Upbit, Liqui, Bithumb, COSS, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Livecoin, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

