Teligent (TLGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,366,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 687% from the previous session’s volume of 300,785 shares.The stock last traded at $1.43 and had previously closed at $1.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLGT. ValuEngine raised Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teligent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teligent by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,547,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 306,846 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teligent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,880,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 277,834 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teligent by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

