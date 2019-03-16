Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Television Francaise 1 from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of TVFCF remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Friday. Television Francaise 1 has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $13.36.

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

