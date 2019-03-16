Team (TISI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on shares of Team and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

TISI stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 659,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Team has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.80 million. Team had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Team will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,721,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 427,138 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,902,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,669,000 after purchasing an additional 144,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Team by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,955,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,503,000 after purchasing an additional 113,382 shares in the last quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

