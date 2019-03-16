TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929,756 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,330,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

PEP stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

