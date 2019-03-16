TCF Financial (TCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TCF Financial have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its increasing loans and strong deposit mix will likely continue to aid profitability. Also, it has been benefiting from improving credit quality in consumer real estate portfolio and has witnessed enhanced profitability ratios as well, which keeps us encouraged. Though, TCF Financial’s declining fee income and persistent rise in expenses might deter bottom-line expansion, the company's investments in technology in order to improve customer experience shall bode well in the long-term.”

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCF. Bank of America lowered shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,472,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1,839.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,298,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,458 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 7,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 810,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 995,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 658,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.