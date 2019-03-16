Target Co. (TGT) Stake Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 671,121 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $76.66 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

