Tarena International (TEDU) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEDU. ValuEngine raised Tarena International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarena International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tarena International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. CLSA set a $8.00 price target on Tarena International and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tarena International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Tarena International currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.20). Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tarena International will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tarena International during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarena International during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarena International during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarena International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

