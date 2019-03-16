Talend SA (TLND) Shares Sold by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313,770 shares during the quarter. Talend accounts for about 2.0% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Talend were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLND. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Talend by 160.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Talend by 1,906.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Talend by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $49.24 on Friday. Talend SA has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. Talend had a negative return on equity of 123.26% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TLND has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Talend to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

