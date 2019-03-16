Tairen Capital Ltd Takes Position in Inphi Co. (IPHI)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Inphi makes up about 0.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Inphi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,980,000 after purchasing an additional 241,346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Inphi by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $57,578.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $81,351.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,564 shares of company stock worth $2,032,315 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inphi in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

IPHI stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

