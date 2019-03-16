Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.68, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.36. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $138,258.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,362 shares in the company, valued at $23,073,997.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,727 shares of company stock worth $8,835,265. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 91,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 155,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

