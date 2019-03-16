Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.68, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.36. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $76.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 91,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 155,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
