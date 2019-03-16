Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Receives $131.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.65.

DATA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

In other Tableau Software news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $745,625.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,245,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock worth $91,574,008. 19.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tableau Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tableau Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Tableau Software by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tableau Software by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Tableau Software by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the software company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DATA opened at $130.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Tableau Software has a 52-week low of $77.32 and a 52-week high of $134.97.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tableau Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.