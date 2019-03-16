T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

TROW stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,886. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,192,615.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,160.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,804,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,694,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,223,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,064,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,742,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after buying an additional 457,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

