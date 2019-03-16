Synlogic Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (SYBX)

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Synlogic stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.38. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 1,922.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $60,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 312,398 shares in the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $14,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $9,958,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $9,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $87,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

