Symantec (SYMC) Bonds Trading 1.4% Lower Insider Trade

An issue of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) bonds fell 1.4% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The debt issue has a 3.95% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $100.00. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price. Specifically, VP Matthew Charles Brown sold 5,393 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $118,106.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas R. Noviello sold 332,155 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $7,473,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 880,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,324 shares of company stock worth $9,061,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Symantec had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Symantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Symantec by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Symantec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Symantec by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

