Symantec Co. (SYMC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Symantec worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,279,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,304 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Symantec by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Symantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.49.

In related news, VP Matthew Charles Brown sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $118,106.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 45,455 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,047,737.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 401,324 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Symantec had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

