Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,409 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Sykes Enterprises worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 183,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $28.50 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider Jenna Nelson sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $383,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

