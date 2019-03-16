SVMK Inc (SVMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce $68.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $293.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.31 million to $294.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $344.05 million, with estimates ranging from $341.25 million to $347.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

SVMK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SVMK has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $1,287,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 10,063,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $153,173,973.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,204,436 shares of company stock worth $154,958,615 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $3,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $321,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $12,023,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $56,572,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $558,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

