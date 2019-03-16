Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,925,000 after buying an additional 191,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,401,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,925,000 after buying an additional 191,025 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 151,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 101,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.32, a P/E/G ratio of 87.98 and a beta of -0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $537.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

