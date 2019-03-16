Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 6.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $656,788.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $797,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,568.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,729 shares of company stock valued at $79,673,057. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

