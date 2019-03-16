sUSD Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $3,187.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00024410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00397067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.01711123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00002050 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004931 BTC.

sUSD’s total supply is 1,210,788 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

