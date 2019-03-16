Surgery Partners (SGRY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRY. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.75). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $491.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

